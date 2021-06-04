 
GGX Gold 2021 Exploration Program to Begin Historic Gold Mining Camp Greenwood BC

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it is planning the upcoming 2021 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

The 2021 field season will consist of diamond drilling, prospecting, and rock sampling activities. Targets identified for this year include the Rhoderick Dhu area, Ken vein area, and C.O.D vein area which include the Perky, Lively, and northern extension of the C.O.D North veins.

In 2020, the Company had a busy field season that consisted of diamond drilling, trenching, mapping, prospecting, and 3D modelling. A total of 3,865 metres of drilling were completed from 37 drill holes targeting the C.O.D vein, Perky vein, and further testing of an airborne geophysical anomaly. Drilling in 2021 will be focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein which was also trenched over 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t Au, 194 g/t Ag, and 134 ppm Te over 0.70 metre width. Furthermore, drilling will test mineralization at the Lively vein which was successfully trenched at surface in 2020 over a 29.5 metre interval. Prospecting and geological mapping will continue in the Rhoderick Dhu and Ken area. Trenching this season will entail several areas including the northern area of the C.O.D vein which was trenched to the south last year, and the Highland Valley vein which was exposed at surface with a grab sample grading 4.76 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag, and 12.7 ppm Te. As the Company's technical staff continue to actively evaluate the field data from last year, new targets and field activities may be planned throughout the field season.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Over-limits were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

GGX Gold plant Beginn des Explorationsprogramms 2021 im historischen Goldbergbaugebiet Greenwood in BC