GreenBank Wins Award for Most Innovative Global Merchant Bank in Canada and Announces Continuation of Contract with the Substantia Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has won Capital Finance International's ("CFI.co") 2021 Award for the Most …

In accepting the Award, Mark Wettreich, Chairman of GreenBank said "We are delighted and flattered to receive this Award in recognition of our efforts to develop GreenBank into a global player. My father Danny Wettreich, who founded and Chaired GreenBank until his sad and unexpected passing in 2018, would have been very proud of the way that his strong legacy has endured and his vision has been put into practice by GreenBank's cohesive team. Against this backdrop, I am therefore particularly honoured to accept CFI.co's Award for the Most Innovative Global Merchant Bank in Canada 2021on behalf of The Company."

In related news, the Company is also pleased to recognise the part that the Substantia Group ("Substantia") has played in helping the Company to achieve certain ambitious milestones which were first outlined in the Company's August 31, 2020 news release. As a result, GreenBank's Board has elected to continue the Substantia contract per the terms of the original agreement. A condition of these renewal terms include payment of Substantia's accrued success-based retainer fees of £16,000 per month for the months of September 2020 - April 2021, a continuation of the identical fee structure for Substantia's services going forward on a monthly basis until further notice, as well as a one-time issuance of 500,000 newly issued common shares in GreenBank Capital as a success fee for Substantia's role in GreenBank's achievement of the milestones outlined on August 31, 2020. Whilst the achievement of the milestones technically did not occur within the timeframe discussed in the original contract, the GreenBank Board felt, given the level of achievement in the ensuing months has been well in excess of the original milestones, and given that a condition of the continuation of the Substantia contract was that payment be made for the months of September 2020, October 2020, and November 2020, it was in the GreenBank's best interests to proceed with the payment. As previously disclosed, the Chairman of the Substantia Group, Mr. Terry Pullen is also a Director on the Board of GreenBank Capital.