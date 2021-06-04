 
checkAd

Vy Global Growth Announces Receipt of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:23  |  72   |   |   

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG, the “Company”) announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of its warrants (the “Warrants”) following the issuance by the Staff of the SEC of the “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”), which provides guidance for all SPACs regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The Company concluded that, based on the SEC Staff Statement, the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in the Company’s Statement of Operations each reporting period. The Company continues to work diligently to complete the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.

About Vy Global Growth

Vy Global Growth is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective partner will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but the Company plans to identify high-quality businesses run by exceptional teams pursuing market-shaping opportunities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "“forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Vy Global Growth Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vy Global Growth Announces Receipt of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG, the “Company”) announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...