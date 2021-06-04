 
checkAd

Veracyte Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policies for Decipher Bladder

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:24  |  101   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Medicare Administrative Contractors Palmetto GBA, WPS and CGS Administrators, LLC have finalized their coverage policies for Decipher Bladder, a genomic subtyping tool that helps physicians manage treatment decisions for patients with bladder cancer. These local coverage determinations (LCDs) make Decipher Bladder the first genomic test to be covered by Medicare for such patients. Developed through the Medicare MolDX program, the policies will become effective July 18, 2021, and provide a framework for other participating MACs to follow.

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, another Medicare Administrative Contractor, is expected to similarly finalize its draft LCD, which will make Decipher Bladder a covered benefit for more than 62 million Medicare beneficiaries. In the United States, more than 80,000 individuals are diagnosed with bladder cancer annually, approximately 44,000 of which will have the non-metastatic, Stage I-IIIa disease indicated in these policies.

“Physicians treating patients with bladder cancer are faced with complex and potentially life-changing treatment decisions, including whether or not to prescribe neoadjuvant chemotherapy or proceed directly to radical cystectomy," said Tina Nova, Ph.D., Veracyte’s general manager, urologic cancers. “Studies have demonstrated that knowledge of an individual’s bladder-tumor molecular subtypes can help guide these decisions, over and above clinical features alone. The coverage decisions announced today will make it possible for physicians to access this critical genomic information.”

The Decipher Bladder test is supported by multiple peer-reviewed clinical studies demonstrating its ability to identify which patients have a higher risk of upstaging to non-organ confined disease at surgery and which patients may benefit the most from neoadjuvant therapy. The test also can be used to identify neuroendocrine-like and immune-infiltrated subtypes, which may have implications for future therapeutic strategies.

About Decipher Bladder

Decipher Bladder is a genomic test that measures the molecular profile of bladder cancer using gene expression analysis from transurethral resected bladder tumor specimens. It was developed for bladder cancer patients with muscle-invasive disease who face the question of immediate cystectomy or systemic treatment in the neoadjuvant setting prior to cystectomy (NAC). The assay results are reported as one of five molecular subtypes (Luminal, Luminal-Infiltrated, Basal, Basal Claudin Low or Neuroendocrine-like), each of which has distinct biological composition, clinical behavior and predicted benefit from NAC.

Seite 1 von 3
Veracyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veracyte Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policies for Decipher Bladder Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Medicare Administrative Contractors Palmetto GBA, WPS and CGS Administrators, LLC have finalized their coverage policies for Decipher Bladder, a genomic subtyping tool that helps physicians manage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.06.21
Veracyte to Acquire HalioDx, Positioning for Global Cancer Diagnostics Growth
26.05.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating Afirma Xpression Atlas Identifies Clinically Relevant Gene Fusions in Thyroid Cancer FNA Samples
25.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Data at ASCO 2021 Reinforcing Prognostic Utility of Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier
19.05.21
Veracyte Announces New Pivotal Clinical Validation Data at ASCO Showing Noninvasive Nasal Swab Test Can Significantly Improve Early Lung Cancer Detection
18.05.21
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
14.05.21
Veracyte Announces Data Reinforcing the Diagnostic Performance and Utility of the Envisia Genomic Classifier in ILD Diagnosis
14.05.21
Veracyte Announces Data Showing Percepta Genomic Atlas Detects Gene Alterations Targeted in Lung Cancer Treatment, Using Diagnostic Biopsy
10.05.21
Veracyte, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan