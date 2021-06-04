TARONIS FUELS ANNOUNCES KEVIN FOTI CEO, WILBUR ROSS DIRECTOR, AND RECAPITALIZATION

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Peoria, AZ, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced several important developments, including naming Kevin Foti as CEO, the addition of Wilbur Ross to the Company’s Board of Directors, and the closing of a private placement of approximately $16.5 million of common stock to institutional and accredited investors to permit the Company to reduce debt obligations and pursue several important growth initiatives. The private placement was completed at a fixed price of $3.00 per share of common stock, with no warrants issued to investors.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Director Thomas Wetherald commented, “The new Board was put in place almost two months ago and consistent with our pledge to investors, employees, customers, and vendors, we are announcing today accomplishments that will further position Taronis Fuels for profitable growth on its way to becoming a significant player in industrial gases.”

Appointment of Kevin Foti as CEO

Mr. Foti has over 30 years of experience in the industrial gas business with Praxair, Inc. / Linde PLC where he most recently served for four years as President of the multi-billion US industrial gas merchant and on-site business. Prior to that role, Mr. Foti was President of NUCO2 for two years, which Praxair acquired in 2013 for over $1 billion. Mr. Foti has previously served in roles spanning sales engineer, customer service manager, operations manager, and regional manager.

Tobias Welo, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO said, “Kevin impressed the Board as an executive who possesses every skill we highly value, including leadership, operations expertise, customer focus, and a desire to roll up his sleeves.”

Mr. Foti commented, “I have a great interest in and appreciation for MagneGas, the Company’s proprietary gas, which is consistent with two companies I support as a board member that focus on leading technologies for industrial and energy firms.”