Panbela Presents Clinical Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic PDA at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela Therapeutics, commented, “We are excited to share interim data from cohort 4 and the expansion. Optimal dosing regimens were explored and the signals of efficacy reported support continued development of SBP-101 as an addition to first-line treatment for advanced PDA and as neo-adjuvant treatment for patients with potentially resectable disease.”

MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination therapy study of SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (G+A) in patients with metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDA), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 4-8, 2021.

“The conclusion of the poster is that SBP-101 may enhance first-line treatment with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel patients with metastatic PDA. We are encouraged by this conclusion even under sub-optimal conditions, including dose interruptions, which confounded results. Cohorts 2 and 3 did not have the dose interruptions that cohort 4 had, and cohort 2 had an objective response rate of 71%,” continued Dr. Simpson. “We look forward to initiating a randomized phase 2 study in metastatic PDA mid-year.”

In the response-evaluable subjects in cohort 4 + Phase 1b (N=29), 11 had treatment with SBP-101 interrupted to evaluate retinal toxicity; this may impact final efficacy results. In cohort 2 (N=7) the objective response rate (ORR) was 71%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 100% by RECIST criteria (stable disease (SD) or better for ≥ 16 weeks). Median progression free survival (PFS) in cohort 2 was 5.63 months and median overall survival (OS) was 10.3 months compared with ORR of 48%, DCR of 70%, PFS of 5.2 months and median OS, not yet reached, in cohort 4 + 1b.

SBP-101 was well-tolerated when administered at doses and schedules tested in combination with G+A in subjects with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The most common Grade ≥3 adverse events (AEs) related to any study medication were neutropenia in 20 subjects (19 attributed to G+A and 1 attributed to all 3) and elevated liver function tests in 15 subjects (5 attributed to SBP-101 and 10 attributed to all 3). SBP-101-related increases in LFTs were asymptomatic in all but 2 subjects and reversed in all subjects when SBP-101 administration was interrupted and dose-reduced or discontinued. Additionally, six subjects experienced serious vision adverse events (3 possibly related to SBP-101, 1 related to gemcitabine and 2 related to all 3 based on PI assessment). All were considered by the sponsor to be possibly related to SBP-101; 5 had findings consistent with retinopathy. All future studies will exclude patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment and scheduled ophthalmologic monitoring for all patients. Additionally, in future dose-finding studies screening for retinal toxicity will be included.