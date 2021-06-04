Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that it has granted equity awards to six employees, none of whom are executive officers, as an inducement for them to accept employment with Surgalign, and representing the right to purchase or receive, in the aggregate, up to 179,667 shares of Surgalign common stock. The awards were granted on June 1, 2021 under the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, and include 116,751 options with an exercise price of $1.80 and 62,916 restricted stock units. One-fourth of the stock option award vests on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and 1/48th of the award vests on each subsequent monthly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date. One-third of the restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-eighth of the remaining restricted stock units vest on each subsequent quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.



The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Surgalign Holdings and were granted to the new employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with Surgalign pursuant to Nasdaq rules.