CurrencyWorks to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event

Cameron Chell, Chairman Presenting on June 10th at 900AM PST/1200PM EST

Los Angeles CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event on June 10th at 900AM PT/1200 PM EST.

CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell will share an update on the Company and an overview of recent projects including details on the launch of its NFT platform for multiple verticals.

“CurrencyWorks is extremely honored to be presenting at this amazing event that LD Micro hosts every year,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Chairman.

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform, and participants can register for the event here: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

CurrencyWorks also announced the termination of its letter of intent with Liquid Media Group and is proceeding with the entertainment NFT platform under its own direction.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

