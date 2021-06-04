 
checkAd

Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:30  |  104   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the "Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Unlicensed, Fully Licensed), Application (Mobile and Telecom, Automotive), Component, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%. Rising adoption of millimeter waves in the telecommunication sector is one of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=981

"Frequency sources & related components accounted for a larger share of millimeter wave technology market in 2020"

Frequency sources & related components are projected to account for the largest share in the millimeter wave technology market. The larger market share of frequency components is mainly due to the use of oscillators. The frequency sources & related components include oscillator source devices that generate 30 GHz to 300 GHz signals. The efficiency of signals generated from millimeter wave systems depends on the nature of frequencies involved in the component manufacturing process.

"Market for telecommunication equipment of millimeter wave technology projected to dominate the millimeter during the forecast period"

The telecommunication equipment is projected to dominate the millimeter wave technology market by product. The high growth of telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul. Also, millimeter wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small-cell and macro-cell equipment.

"Market for fully licensed frequencies spectrum for millimeter wave technology to dominate during the forecast period"

The millimeter wave technology for fully licensed frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, due to the high adoption of millimeter wave for devices in the fully licensed frequency band. The unlicensed band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and telecom sectors. Users are expected to use light licensed and fully licensed frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicensed spectrum.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the research report, the "Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Unlicensed, Fully Licensed), Application (Mobile and Telecom, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus