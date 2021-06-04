Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the "Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Unlicensed, Fully Licensed), Application (Mobile and Telecom, Automotive), Component, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%. Rising adoption of millimeter waves in the telecommunication sector is one of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=981

"Frequency sources & related components accounted for a larger share of millimeter wave technology market in 2020"

Frequency sources & related components are projected to account for the largest share in the millimeter wave technology market. The larger market share of frequency components is mainly due to the use of oscillators. The frequency sources & related components include oscillator source devices that generate 30 GHz to 300 GHz signals. The efficiency of signals generated from millimeter wave systems depends on the nature of frequencies involved in the component manufacturing process.

"Market for telecommunication equipment of millimeter wave technology projected to dominate the millimeter during the forecast period"

The telecommunication equipment is projected to dominate the millimeter wave technology market by product. The high growth of telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul. Also, millimeter wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small-cell and macro-cell equipment.

"Market for fully licensed frequencies spectrum for millimeter wave technology to dominate during the forecast period"

The millimeter wave technology for fully licensed frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, due to the high adoption of millimeter wave for devices in the fully licensed frequency band. The unlicensed band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and telecom sectors. Users are expected to use light licensed and fully licensed frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicensed spectrum.