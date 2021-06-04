

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.06.2021 / 15:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Theodor Last name(s): Niesmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares from variable Management Board remuneration 2015/2016 and 2016/2017; LTI

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.56 EUR 190073.61 EUR 8.90 EUR 165789.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.1303 EUR 355862.8100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

