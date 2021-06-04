 
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Citigroup    
Northern Trust    

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-Jun-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Jun-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.970000 0.030000 14.000000 62831581
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.880000 0.030000 14.910000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360   62684480   13.970000
Sub Total 8.A 62684480 13.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 147101 0.030000
Sub Total 8.B2   147101 0.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1)   0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Jupiter Asset Management Limited 0.310000 0.000000 0.310000
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)   0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Merian Global Investors Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000
  Jupiter Investment Management Limited 13.660000 0.030000 13.690000

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
4th June 2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK





