Harvia Plc Managers' transactions - Mika Suoja

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 JUNE 2021 AT 4.30 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Suoja, Mika
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210604133815_2
Transaction date: 2021-06-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(4): Volume: 4 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(5): Volume: 32 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(6): Volume: 99 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(7): Volume: 296 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(9): Volume: 222 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(10): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(11): Volume: 6 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(12): Volume: 9 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(13): Volume: 162 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(15): Volume: 487 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(16): Volume: 212 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(17): Volume: 150 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(18): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(19): Volume: 8 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(20): Volume: 2 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(21): Volume: 150 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(22): Volume: 48 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(23): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(24): Volume: 50 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(26): Volume: 188 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(27): Volume: 511 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(28): Volume: 246 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(29): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(30): Volume: 151 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(31): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(32): Volume: 2 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(33): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(34): Volume: 52 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(35): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(36): Volume: 82 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(37): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(38): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(39): Volume: 424 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(40): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(41): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(42): Volume: 32 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(43): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(44): Volume: 160 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(45): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(46): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(47): Volume: 52 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(48): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(49): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(50): Volume: 52 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(51): Volume: 32 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(52): Volume: 40 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(53): Volume: 20 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(54): Volume: 24 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(55): Volume: 39 Unit price: 49.00 EUR
(56): Volume: 15 Unit price: 49.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(56): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 49.00 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com





