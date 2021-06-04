Verizon EVP & CTO Kyle Malady to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 7

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Malady, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Wells Fargo Media Telco Day on Monday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.



