Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions /TP Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.06.2021, 15:30 | 54 | 0 | 0 04.06.2021, 15:30 | Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions June 4, 2021 at 16:30 pm.

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Pääkkönen, Tarja Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20210604115444_32 Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-06-04 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379 Volume: 2778 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2778 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro PANOSTAJA OYJ For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311

www.panostaja.fi/en/









0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer