Important information about Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021

The Management Board of the Joint stock company “Olainfarm”, unified registration number 40003007246, legal address: 5 Rūpnīcu Street, Olaine, LV 2114, hereinafter referred to as “the Company”, announces that completed voting form, with voting for Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021, should be sent to the Company's e-mail address: 18.06.2021._Akcionaru.Sapulce@olainfarm.com .

Taking into consideration the Regulation No.360 of June 9, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers “Epidemiological Safety Measures for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection” and in order to ensure course of the meeting, the Management Board of the Company informs, that Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021 will be held in presence respecting gathering restrictions set out by the government of the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

In order to register for participation in the shareholders’ meeting, a shareholder should submit a completed application form till 12:00 of June 16, 2021, which will be sent to shareholders to their e-mail addresses upon request starting from June 4, 2021 (by sending the request to the e-mail: 18.06.2021._Akcionaru.Sapulce@olainfarm.com ), and attach to it copy of passport or personal identification card of shareholder/representative/proxy. The application form will be also available on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com, on the website of the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information: www.oricgs.lv and on the website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We kindly ask to send completed application form accompanied by copy of passport or personal identification card:

  • electronically signed with the valid secure electronic signature which contains a time-stamp to the Company's e-mail address 18.06.2021._Akcionaru.Sapulce@olainfarm.com ; or
  • signed in paper form to the postal address of the Company: 5 Rūpnīcu Street, Olaine, LV-2114.

Shareholders shall be registered for the participation in the meeting of shareholders if they duly apply for participation till June 16, 2021 12:00. Shareholders will receive access information to the online meeting via e-mail indicated in the application form. Before the meeting the Board of the Company will carry out identification of the shareholders based on submitted copy of passport or personal identification card comparing it with original of the document shown by the shareholder or the representative. Voting for the agenda issues during the meeting will be possible by electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

