WholesaleLeggings.com Goes Live as an Online Retail and Wholesale Women’s Fashion and Leggings Website

This 2-tiered retail and wholesale format will be used to test a number of features developed in-house to assess their effectiveness and how to best implement them. The intelligence derived from these efforts will have a direct impact on future websites and in particular, a large project that BRAVADA has planned that it will be disclosed at a later date.

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.WholesaleLeggings.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has launched WholesaleLeggings.com, a new online marketplace for retail and wholesale women’s fashion and leggings. WholesaleLeggings.com, aka Wholesale Leggings USA, will provide its vast catalog of leggings, leg fashion and women’s fashion, on a 2-tiered platform for both retail and wholesale.

Wholesale Leggings USA will make its catalog available for retail shoppers at prices a just above wholesale and with a minimum order amount. Businesses can apply for a business account to allow for special privileges and discounts. A vast catalog from women’s leggings, workout leggings and plus size leggings will be available as well as bodysuits, jumpsuits, dresses, and tops.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

https://twitter.com/WaypointThe

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

Corporate Website: BRAVADA.com

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005392/en/