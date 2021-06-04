ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor RX Announce Successful Inhalation Safety Testing of ZENGuard(TM)-Enhanced Surgical Masks and Final Submission to Health Canada
GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to announce successful inhalation safety testing results of ZENGuardTM-enhanced surgical masks and submission of these results to Health Canada. Testing was completed by NanoSafe Inc. (NanoSafe) in Blacksburg, Virginia confirmed that no ZENGuardTM graphene material was released from the surgical masks with air flow rates simulating resting and light activity inhalation rates. The test results submitted to Health Canada are the final item from the information request ZEN received following the April 2 advisory. Health Canada is reviewing the application as a priority item with a decision expected shortly.
Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "With the final piece of safety information submitted to Health Canada, we believe our ZENGuardTM-enhanced PPE is poised to become a commercial reality and bring an added level of protection to those that need it most. We remain fully aligned with Health Canada on the need to protect Canadians and value the opportunity to proactively differentiate our product from others in the market. ZEN is focused on developing and commercializing nanotechnologies that help protect people - and we expect our highly-effective, Made-in-Canada solution to do just that."
Inhalation Testing Details
Testing was completed by NanoSafe - a company based in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center focused on taking a discipled and rational scientific approach to understanding environmental, health and safety risks related to nanotechnology.
Testing was designed to evaluate particulate release to provide a maximum potential exposure of graphene-containing particles to mask wearers or bystanders in a typical use scenario
Seven coated and uncoated masks were tested with three iterations each measuring the average particulate concentration over one minute
Particulates released during testing were analyzed by scanning electron microscopy with energy-dispersive x-ray spectrometry
On average, airborne particulate concentrations measured during testing of ZENGuardTM coated masks were observed to be lower than those of uncoated masks
At a higher simulated inhalation rate, ZENGuardTM coated masks reduced the particulate concentration in comparison to the cleanroom background, providing further filtration of the cleanroom air
