ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor RX Announce Successful Inhalation Safety Testing of ZENGuard(TM)-Enhanced Surgical Masks and Final Submission to Health Canada

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to announce successful inhalation safety testing results of ZENGuardTM-enhanced surgical masks and submission of these results to Health Canada. Testing was completed by NanoSafe Inc. (NanoSafe) in Blacksburg, Virginia confirmed that no ZENGuardTM graphene material was released from the surgical masks with air flow rates simulating resting and light activity inhalation rates. The test results submitted to Health Canada are the final item from the information request ZEN received following the April 2 advisory. Health Canada is reviewing the application as a priority item with a decision expected shortly.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "With the final piece of safety information submitted to Health Canada, we believe our ZENGuardTM-enhanced PPE is poised to become a commercial reality and bring an added level of protection to those that need it most. We remain fully aligned with Health Canada on the need to protect Canadians and value the opportunity to proactively differentiate our product from others in the market. ZEN is focused on developing and commercializing nanotechnologies that help protect people - and we expect our highly-effective, Made-in-Canada solution to do just that."

Inhalation Testing Details

Testing was completed by NanoSafe - a company based in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center focused on taking a discipled and rational scientific approach to understanding environmental, health and safety risks related to nanotechnology.