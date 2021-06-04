 
checkAd

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor RX Announce Successful Inhalation Safety Testing of ZENGuard(TM)-Enhanced Surgical Masks and Final Submission to Health Canada

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 15:50  |  110   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to announce successful …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to announce successful inhalation safety testing results of ZENGuardTM-enhanced surgical masks and submission of these results to Health Canada. Testing was completed by NanoSafe Inc. (NanoSafe) in Blacksburg, Virginia confirmed that no ZENGuardTM graphene material was released from the surgical masks with air flow rates simulating resting and light activity inhalation rates. The test results submitted to Health Canada are the final item from the information request ZEN received following the April 2 advisory. Health Canada is reviewing the application as a priority item with a decision expected shortly.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented:"With the final piece of safety information submitted to Health Canada, we believe our ZENGuardTM-enhanced PPE is poised to become a commercial reality and bring an added level of protection to those that need it most. We remain fully aligned with Health Canada on the need to protect Canadians and value the opportunity to proactively differentiate our product from others in the market. ZEN is focused on developing and commercializing nanotechnologies that help protect people - and we expect our highly-effective, Made-in-Canada solution to do just that."

Inhalation Testing Details

Testing was completed by NanoSafe - a company based in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center focused on taking a discipled and rational scientific approach to understanding environmental, health and safety risks related to nanotechnology.

  • Testing was designed to evaluate particulate release to provide a maximum potential exposure of graphene-containing particles to mask wearers or bystanders in a typical use scenario

  • Seven coated and uncoated masks were tested with three iterations each measuring the average particulate concentration over one minute

  • Particulates released during testing were analyzed by scanning electron microscopy with energy-dispersive x-ray spectrometry

  • On average, airborne particulate concentrations measured during testing of ZENGuardTM coated masks were observed to be lower than those of uncoated masks

  • At a higher simulated inhalation rate, ZENGuardTM coated masks reduced the particulate concentration in comparison to the cleanroom background, providing further filtration of the cleanroom air

    Seite 1 von 2


    ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor RX Announce Successful Inhalation Safety Testing of ZENGuard(TM)-Enhanced Surgical Masks and Final Submission to Health Canada GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to announce successful …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
ZEN Graphene Solutions Develops Fuel Additive