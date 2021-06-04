TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSM , the premier global esports organization, today announced a $210 million, multi-year partnership deal split between FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc, owners and operators of FTX.com and FTX.US respectively. FTX.US has partnered with TSM in relation to the US, and FTX.com internationally. As part of this historic new relationship, FTX.com and FTX.US have, together, secured exclusive naming rights for TSM, which will now be known as 'TSM FTX'.

With this strategic partnership, TSM FTX will embark on a new set of industry-leading initiatives and specifically seeks to invest these resources into esports and gaming over the next five years. The partnership's strategy includes a focus on massive expansion into new platforms such as mobile, accelerating existing global reach with the opening of offices in Asia, Europe, South America and more and building on existing performance infrastructure, and increased investment in talent development. Additionally, TSM FTX will distribute cryptocurrency to each of its players and employees as well as purchasing $1 million in FTT, FTX's native token.

"When I met Sam Bankman-Fried, I immediately knew we had to work together," said Andy Dinh, Founder and CEO of TSM. "Not only did TSM FTX fit perfectly as a brand, Sam is an innovative CEO that is in every way ahead of his time. Against all odds as a young ambitious entrepreneur, he has been able to disrupt markets by making smart decisions and by surrounding himself with smart people. He has proven that you can build a multi-billion-dollar business that can grow incredibly fast at scale - all while charging a fraction of what other platforms charge, and creating a culture of community and focus on social impact. This deal is extremely important to the future of our organization, but it was equally as important for me personally to partner with such a visionary leader. Just as a shared passion of gaming connects people around the world across ages, continents, and language barriers, Sam built a company that connects the world around a shared value of currency. I am extremely proud he chose to work with TSM."