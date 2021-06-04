Stingray Launches the Stingray Music TV App for Shaw TV customers

The Stingray Music TV app invites users to combine up to three filters amongst Activity, Mood, Theme, Genre and Era for a listening experience that’s uniquely theirs. Each combination returns a tailored selection of corresponding channels to choose from as well as additional suggestions they may also like. Users can also personalize their music experience by saving their favorite channels in MY MUSIC. In addition, the Stingray Music TV app will be accessible through Shaw TV voice remote which will allow customers to say “Stingray Music app” to launch the app.

MONTREAL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Shaw Communications Inc. to make its Stingray Music TV app available to all Shaw TV IPTV customers across Western Canada. Starting today, Shaw TV customers will have access to 2,000 professionally curated channels in over 100 genres including pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, country music and more at no extra cost.

“We are thrilled to launch the Stingray Music TV app with Shaw, a key client, and long-lasting partner from our earliest days, and we look forward to making music a more integral part of their customers’ daily lives” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “Our continued global success is partially due to leveraging the trust clients have placed in us and providing them with the highest level of service. This launch showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray’s growing product portfolio.”

“Canadians are consuming more content from more sources than ever before, and we know our customers are looking to gather as much value as possible from the content services they subscribe to,” said Andrew Eddy, Vice-President, Programming, Shaw. “Our partnership with Stingray is deep and well-established, and we’re pleased to be partnering with them to offer our Shaw TV customers complementary access to Stingray Music TV App and countless hours of uniquely-tailored, high-quality music content that we’re sure they’ll love.”

The availability of the Stingray Music TV app is the latest in a suite of products offered to Shaw TV customers at no additional cost, including 62 live audio channels and music videos on Demand. Shaw TV customers can also subscribe to two music video channels – Stingray Loud and Stingray Retro – as well as Stingray Karaoke on a video on-demand rental basis. More information about Shaw TV packages and pricing can be found at shaw.ca/tv.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact: