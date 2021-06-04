 
checkAd

Stingray Launches the Stingray Music TV App for Shaw TV customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 16:00  |  85   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Shaw Communications Inc. to make its Stingray Music TV app available to all Shaw TV IPTV customers across Western Canada. Starting today, Shaw TV customers will have access to 2,000 professionally curated channels in over 100 genres including pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, country music and more at no extra cost.

The Stingray Music TV app invites users to combine up to three filters amongst Activity, Mood, Theme, Genre and Era for a listening experience that’s uniquely theirs. Each combination returns a tailored selection of corresponding channels to choose from as well as additional suggestions they may also like. Users can also personalize their music experience by saving their favorite channels in MY MUSIC. In addition, the Stingray Music TV app will be accessible through Shaw TV voice remote which will allow customers to say “Stingray Music app” to launch the app.

“We are thrilled to launch the Stingray Music TV app with Shaw, a key client, and long-lasting partner from our earliest days, and we look forward to making music a more integral part of their customers’ daily lives” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “Our continued global success is partially due to leveraging the trust clients have placed in us and providing them with the highest level of service. This launch showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray’s growing product portfolio.”

“Canadians are consuming more content from more sources than ever before, and we know our customers are looking to gather as much value as possible from the content services they subscribe to,” said Andrew Eddy, Vice-President, Programming, Shaw. “Our partnership with Stingray is deep and well-established, and we’re pleased to be partnering with them to offer our Shaw TV customers complementary access to Stingray Music TV App and countless hours of uniquely-tailored, high-quality music content that we’re sure they’ll love.”

The availability of the Stingray Music TV app is the latest in a suite of products offered to Shaw TV customers at no additional cost, including 62 live audio channels and music videos on Demand. Shaw TV customers can also subscribe to two music video channels – Stingray Loud and Stingray Retro – as well as Stingray Karaoke on a video on-demand rental basis. More information about Shaw TV packages and pricing can be found at shaw.ca/tv.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact:

Frédérique Gagnier
Public Relations Manager
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2689
fgagnier@stingray.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stingray Launches the Stingray Music TV App for Shaw TV customers MONTREAL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Shaw Communications Inc. to make its Stingray Music TV app available to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION