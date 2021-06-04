 
checkAd

The Terms of Private Placement of AS PRFoods Subordinated Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 16:22  |  101   |   |   

THIS NOTICE IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, ALLOCATION OR TRANSMISSION, IN PART OR WHOLLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ELSEWHERE THE DISCLOSURE OR TRANSMISSION OF THIS INFORMATION IS NOT ALLOWED.

By a company announcement dated 07.05.2021 (as corrected by the correction announcement dated 18.05.2021), AS PRFoods (hereinafter "PRFoods") informed investors that it was planning an issue of subordinated convertible notes in the amount of up to 3,500,000 EUR. PRFoods hereby additionally notifies that – in accordance with the resolutions of the supervisory board of PRFoods dated 14.05.2021, whereby the supervisory board of PRFoods approved the principal terms and conditions of the said note issue, and considering the resolutions adopted on 24.05.2021 by the general meeting of shareholders of PRFoods, whereunder, among others, authorisation to increase the share capital of PRFoods was granted to the supervisory board of PRFoods for the purposes of executing the said issue –  the management of PRFoods is, under its resolutions dated 24.05.2021, 31.05.2021 and 04.06.2021, conducting a private placement of subordinated convertible notes, whereas in accordance with the resolutions of the management board dated 04.06.2021, the prolonged subscription period of the subordinated convertible notes shall continue until 17:00 (Estonian time) on 14.06.2021.

In the course of the referred issue, PRFoods is issuing up to 350 subordinated convertible notes with the nominal value and issue price of EUR 10,000 per note, and with maturity date of 01.10.2025 and interest rate of 7% per calendar year. The payment obligations of PRFoods arising from the subordinated convertible notes are subordinated to other unsubordinated payment obligations thereof, wherefore limited early redemption rights apply to the subordinated convertible notes. The conversion of the subordinated convertible notes into shares of PRFoods may be requested twice per calendar year prior to designated dates (1 April and 1 October) at the fixed conversion price of EUR 0.34 approved by the supervisory board of PRFoods as part of its 14.05.2021 resolutions. The subordinated convertible notes may be listed on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange or on the alternative market First North.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Terms of Private Placement of AS PRFoods Subordinated Convertible Notes THIS NOTICE IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, ALLOCATION OR TRANSMISSION, IN PART OR WHOLLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ELSEWHERE THE DISCLOSURE OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION