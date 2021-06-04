The Terms of Private Placement of AS PRFoods Subordinated Convertible Notes

THIS NOTICE IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, ALLOCATION OR TRANSMISSION, IN PART OR WHOLLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ELSEWHERE THE DISCLOSURE OR TRANSMISSION OF THIS INFORMATION IS NOT ALLOWED.

By a company announcement dated 07.05.2021 (as corrected by the correction announcement dated 18.05.2021), AS PRFoods (hereinafter "PRFoods") informed investors that it was planning an issue of subordinated convertible notes in the amount of up to 3,500,000 EUR. PRFoods hereby additionally notifies that – in accordance with the resolutions of the supervisory board of PRFoods dated 14.05.2021, whereby the supervisory board of PRFoods approved the principal terms and conditions of the said note issue, and considering the resolutions adopted on 24.05.2021 by the general meeting of shareholders of PRFoods, whereunder, among others, authorisation to increase the share capital of PRFoods was granted to the supervisory board of PRFoods for the purposes of executing the said issue – the management of PRFoods is, under its resolutions dated 24.05.2021, 31.05.2021 and 04.06.2021, conducting a private placement of subordinated convertible notes, whereas in accordance with the resolutions of the management board dated 04.06.2021, the prolonged subscription period of the subordinated convertible notes shall continue until 17:00 (Estonian time) on 14.06.2021.

In the course of the referred issue, PRFoods is issuing up to 350 subordinated convertible notes with the nominal value and issue price of EUR 10,000 per note, and with maturity date of 01.10.2025 and interest rate of 7% per calendar year. The payment obligations of PRFoods arising from the subordinated convertible notes are subordinated to other unsubordinated payment obligations thereof, wherefore limited early redemption rights apply to the subordinated convertible notes. The conversion of the subordinated convertible notes into shares of PRFoods may be requested twice per calendar year prior to designated dates (1 April and 1 October) at the fixed conversion price of EUR 0.34 approved by the supervisory board of PRFoods as part of its 14.05.2021 resolutions. The subordinated convertible notes may be listed on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange or on the alternative market First North.