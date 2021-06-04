DTE Energy Retires “Small but Mighty” River Rouge Power Plant

DETROIT, Mich., June 4, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today will formally retire its River Rouge coal-fired power plant. The facility was constructed on 100 acres on the banks of the Detroit River in the city of River Rouge and began operations in 1956. The coal plant went into commercial operation in 1958 with two generating units of 260 megawatts each and a third at 320 megawatts. At the time, these generating units were the largest in the world. On May 31, 2021, River Rouge supplied its final megawatt of power.

Throughout the course of its operational duration, the River Rouge power plant not only delivered essential energy services for Southeast Michigan families and businesses but also served as a hub for economic development and community investment. At its peak operation, the plant supported nearly 300 on-site jobs. Additionally, River Rouge plant employees volunteered thousands of hours toward supporting vital community service initiatives such as tree plantings, tutoring services and toy giveaways for needy children.

“As Michigan’s need for electricity grew over the decades, our employees at River Rouge worked together to serve our customers and communities as an engine of progress,” said Jerry Norcia, president and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. “Now that this plant has achieved its generation lifespan and we move into the next evolution of power generation, I would like to thank the men and women who gave their energy to the plant over the years and to the communities that supported them. The people who have been the backbone of our River Rouge operation will always be in our hearts and minds, and they have our company’s gratitude.”

The closure of the River Rouge power plant is also another milestone in DTE Energy’s clean energy transition that includes increased investments in wind and solar, utilizing cleaner natural gas and operating its carbon-free Fermi nuclear plant. DTE Energy’s increased emphasis on cleaner energy generation, and the retirement of three of its five remaining coal plants by the end of 2022, represent the single largest carbon emissions reduction happening in the state of Michigan.

“DTE is proud to be Michigan’s largest producer of wind and solar energy and within two years, we will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 900,000 homes,” added Norcia. “We firmly believe that our clean energy generation transformation is the right thing to do for our customers and the communities we serve. That’s why we are doing as much as we can, as fast as we can, to provide our customers and the state of Michigan with clean energy that is affordable and reliable.”

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

