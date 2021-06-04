KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares Date of dealing 2021-06-03

INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,450,594 1.9001 0.00 0.00 (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 2,450,594 1.9001 0.00 0.00

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total





DEALINGS (Note 4)

Purchases and sales





Purchase/sale



Number of relevant securities



Price per unit (Note 5) Sale 10,000 USD 259.1224

Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,



e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5)

Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

Exercising

Product name,



e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction



(Note 8) Details Price per unit



(if applicable) (Note 5)





2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO