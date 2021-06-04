 
checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 16:20  |  61   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-06-10
Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194. SE0012142206. 2024-09-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1594, SE0011062892, 2028-09-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 148, SE0015243415, 2027-06-09

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 515, SE0007278429, 2022-09-21

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18

 
Bid date 2021-06-10
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 194: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

1594: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

148: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

575: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

515: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2312: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 194: 800 mln SEK per bid

1594: 2000 mln SEK per bid

148: 700 mln SEK per bid

575: 700 mln SEK per bid

515: 600 mln SEK per bid

2312: 200 mln SEK per bid

5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-06-14
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-06-04

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Bid procedure, 2021-06-10BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194. SE0012142206. 2024-09-18STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1594, SE0011062892, 2028-09-01SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 148, SE0015243415, 2027-06-09SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21LANSFORSAKRINGAR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION