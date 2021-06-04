 
BigBear.ai to Become Publicly Traded Company via Merger With GigCapital4

BigBear.ai (“the Company”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, and GigCapital4, Inc. (“GigCapital4”; Nasdaq: GIGGU, GIG, GIGGW), a private-to-public equity (PPE)TM entity also known as special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in BigBear.ai becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, at which time the combined company will be named BigBear.ai, Inc., and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction values the Company, which had $140 million in revenues in 2020, at an enterprise value of approximately $1.57 billion.

Mission-Critical Solutions for Decision Dominance: BigBear.ai, fueled by machine-driven analytics, enables decision-making dominance in real-time. The Company’s solutions enable customers in the defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors to ingest real-time data, generate actionable insights and make informed decisions in complex situations. The Company’s suite of products and capabilities is comprised of three agile modules that can be used on their own or grafted onto a customer’s existing technology: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

Dr. Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of BigBear.ai, said: “Our end-to-end data-driven decision dominance technology provides clarity and insight in complex environments – we empower customers to make the best decisions fast through exploratory analytics and anticipatory intelligence. This is an absolutely mission critical service for our defense and intelligence customers, who trust BigBear.ai in situations where there is little margin for error. We also see a ripe opportunity in the growing commercial market, as companies dedicate their budget to technology that allows them to harness the power of AI and ML for predictive analytics and forecasting capabilities to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities. In GigCapital4, we found a like-minded strategic partner that shares our vision for the future of data-driven decision dominance, and this business combination will help us drive growth as a public company. We have momentum and multiple paths for growth, and we are excited to be embarking on this next chapter.”

