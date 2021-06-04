 
Hi Solutions Announces Two Acquisitions in the Home Automation-Digital Services Market

Autor: Accesswire
Acquires Media Design Associates, Inc. and Booyah Technologies LLC Expands to South Florida while Strengthening Presence in Greater Philadelphia NEWTOWN, PA and WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / RC-1, Inc. (RCCC), d/b/a Hi Solutions, …

Acquires Media Design Associates, Inc. and Booyah Technologies LLC

Expands to South Florida while Strengthening Presence in Greater Philadelphia

NEWTOWN, PA and WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / RC-1, Inc. (RCCC), d/b/a Hi Solutions, announced today that it has acquired Media Design Associates, Inc. (MDA) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Booyah Technologies LLC of Huntington Valley, PA. These transactions were executed to advance Hi Solutions' rapid-growth acquisition "rollup" program, a cornerstone of its strategy to become a national provider of technology solutions for home users and enterprise customers.

The companies are both leading smart home and small business solutions firms, having developed and delivered successful client solutions for a combined 30-plus years. The founder and chief executive officer of each company, Michael Wohl and Ben Marlow, will both join Hi's senior management team. The companies join Hi of the Delaware Valley, recently acquired by Hi Solutions and formed by Patrick Mattucci and Chazz DeVault, longtime industry veterans with BRAVAS (formerly Hi-Fi Sales Company).

Michael Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated: "The home is now our Operating Platform for Life. Technology within the home needs to be integrated, intelligent, intuitive, and invisible. With the addition of both Michael's and Ben's businesses to Hi, as well as them as new key members on our team, we believe Hi Solutions will be the leading provider of tomorrow, today-as the need for smarter homes and businesses with distributed work-life-school environments become not just a luxury but a necessity."

John Parker, President and CEO of Hi, added: "We are delighted to welcome these outstanding companies and talented teams to our company. MDA puts us in the center of the high-growth south Florida market and adds a very experienced executive, Michael Wohl, to our senior management team. In addition to running our operations in Florida, Michael will take an active role in our rollup program. Similarly, Booyah complements our existing business in the greater Philadelphia region and adds a very creative executive, Ben Marlow, to our senior management team. In addition to running our operations in the greater Philadelphia region, Ben will focus on developing innovative products and services for introduction across our company."

