 
checkAd

L.B. Foster Provides Infrastructure Materials for the Sabine Pass LNG Export Facility Expansion Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 17:00  |  108   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), recently announced the supply of over 3,000 tons of steel piling to engineering and construction contractor, Bechtel Energy Inc., for the construction of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction (SPL) third marine berth expansion project. Construction of the berth is currently underway on the Sabine Pass Channel in Cameron Parish, LA, utilizing an innovative OPEN CELL bulkhead design system to construct the LNG docking facility. L.B. Foster participated in supplying material for this type of unique bulkhead design which was specified by the owner back in 2007 requiring over 4,300 tons of steel piling to construct SPL’s original docking berths.

The berth’s OPEN CELL bulkhead design is an engineered and patented system by PND Engineers, that uses PS31 flat web sheet piles, fabricated wye connectors and anchor H piles, which viewed from above the structure becomes a series of U-shaped horizontal membranes supported by soil contact with embedded sheet pile tail anchor walls. The engineered solution creates an integral reinforced soil system that can withstand large settlement and support a variety of loads. Most of the steel material was coated with glass flake epoxy for additional corrosion protection.

L.B. Foster worked closely with supply partners Gerdau and Steel Dynamics to manage delivery of the steel sheets and H piles beginning in mid-2020 with installation completed in April 2021.

The infrastructure at Sabine Pass LNG facility is designed to support its high volume of LNG shipments. As noted on Cheniere’s website, the third berth will be used to load LNG vessels for export and is sized to accommodate vessels with transport capacity between 125,000-180,000 cubic meters of LNG.

OPEN CELL is a trademark of PND Engineers, Inc.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Provides Infrastructure Materials for the Sabine Pass LNG Export Facility Expansion Contract PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), recently announced the supply of over 3,000 tons of steel piling to engineering and construction contractor, Bechtel Energy Inc., for the construction of Cheniere …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION