Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Orlando Produce Distribution Center to Support Florida Expansion

The distribution center will support a total of 33 Sprouts locations across Florida by the end of 2021

PHOENIX, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Sprouts Farmers Market opened a new produce distribution center in Orlando, marking its first distribution center in Florida and its seventh across the country. Since opening its first store in the state in 2017, Sprouts has been rapidly expanding across Florida. The center will serve all the grocer's current 23 stores in the state and the additional 10 locations planned to open in Florida this year.

The 135,000 square-foot facility was built for Sprouts and includes 34°F and 55°F storage and fruit ripening rooms that are ideal for the wide variety of fresh produce Sprouts offers. Sprouts recently announced it will drive efficiencies across its network of fresh distribution centers by locating them within 250 miles of the stores they serve, allowing for fresher, local assortment.

“With organics representing more than a third of our produce business in Florida, we know shoppers across the state are interested in fresh, affordable organics and local varieties,” said Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “We’ve put together a team of local produce buyers to bring to market the freshest, local product available. Additionally, the new center’s state-of-the-art ripening rooms provide the ideal climate for produce storage and will immediately provide shoppers with perfectly-ripe avocados and bananas.”

The distribution center will support and expand Sprouts’ local farm partnerships with growers like Jim Rash, Noble Citrus, Astin Berry Exchange, and others, allowing for exclusives like Sugar Baby watermelons, a crisp yet juicy version with a classic sweet taste, available this summer. Later this year, Florida stores will transition to an all-organic mushroom set.

Sprouts is partnering with Penske Logistics as its third-party logistics provider for the distribution center and dedicated transportation fleet which created 57 new full-time jobs in the market. The grocer’s ability to offer the freshest, highest-quality produce at a great value is supported through its network of distribution centers, direct grower relationships, and enhanced quality controls. In addition to the new Orlando facility, Sprouts currently operates distribution centers in Aurora, Colo.; Colton and Union City, Calif.; Glendale, Ariz.; Wilmer, Texas; and Atlanta, Ga.

To celebrate the opening, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation donated $25,000 to Fleet Farming, an Orlando nonprofit urban agriculture program that brings edible landscaping to schools, community centers, and affordable housing units to increase local food accessibility. Their largest initiative can be seen in 13 micro farms or “farmlettes” they have helped create in previously unutilized front lawns in the Audubon Park community near Sprouts’ store in Winter Park. Fleet Farming hosts biweekly “swarm rides” whereby staff and volunteers bike from one farmlette to another, tending to and harvesting the produce.

The Foundation’s donation will provide Fleet Farming resources to purchase a vehicle to transport agricultural supplies and will support the buildout of a commissary kitchen which will allow staff to prepare food within a mile of their distribution hub. Remaining funds will be used to purchase gardening supplies like seedlings and soil for the 13 farmlettes. Since 2017, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has donated more than $270,000 to nonprofit organizations across Florida, supporting garden-based learning and healthy eating programs for kids, including the work of Orlando Health Foundation and the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d260b04-3a6d-449b ...

Photo Assets Here

CONTACT: Contact: 602-682-1553, media@sprouts.com

