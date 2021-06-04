Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share Regulatory News: CARMILA (Paris:CARM): Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 May 2021 142,616,879 142,205,253 142,357,425 …



