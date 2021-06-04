 
DTE Energy Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of DT Midstream Shares

Detroit, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • “When-issued” trading expected to begin on or about June 17, 2021
  •  Record date for distribution of DT Midstream shares will be June 18, 2021
  • Distribution date for DT Midstream shares anticipated to be July 1, 2021 

DETROIT, June 04, 2021 -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a pro rata dividend of the outstanding shares of DT Midstream common stock, to be distributed at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, 2021, to DTE’s shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on June 18, 2021, the record date for the distribution. The distribution is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions.

As previously announced, DTE shareholders will retain their current shares of DTE Energy common stock and, on the distribution date, each DTE shareholder will also receive, for every two shares of DTE common stock owned as of the record date, a distribution of one share of DT Midstream common stock. Fractional shares of DT Midstream common stock will not be distributed to DTE shareholders. Instead, the fractional shares of DT Midstream common stock will be aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments to DTE shareholders who would otherwise receive a fractional share of DT Midstream common stock.

No action or payment is required by DTE shareholders to receive the shares of DT Midstream common stock or cash in lieu of fractional shares. An Information Statement containing details regarding the distribution of the shares of DT Midstream common stock, DT Midstream’s business and management following the spin-off and other information regarding the spin-off will be made available to DTE shareholders prior to the distribution date.

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, DTE’s U.S. shareholders (other than those subject to special rules) generally should not recognize gain or loss as a result of the distribution of DT Midstream shares, except with respect to cash received in lieu of fractional shares. DTE shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the U.S. federal, state and local or foreign tax consequences, as applicable, of the spin-off.

“Today’s announcement marks another important milestone toward completing the planned spin-off of DTE’s non-utility Midstream business,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO.

“Following the separation, DTE will be a best-in-class predominantly pure-play utility that is well positioned to continue delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy and significant value creation,” Norcia continued. “DT Midstream will also be poised for success and value creation with numerous growth opportunities as a premier, independent midstream company with assets in premium basins connected to major demand markets.”

