 
checkAd

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth $25.0 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 18:00  |  108   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type (C/C, C/Sic, Oxide/Oxide, Sic/Sic), Fiber Type (Continuous, Woven), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2021 to USD 25.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. 

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60146548

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market"

229 – Tables
43 – Figures
222 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-matrix-composites-market-60146548.html

The market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and industrial. Ceramic matrix composites have properties such as high strength at elevated temperature, corrosion resistance, durability, mechanical strength, and high-temperature stability.

Aerospace &defense industry accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall ceramic matrix composites market in 2020.

The aerospace &defense end-use industry demands ceramic matrix composites in various aero-engine components, missile components, and space structures, among others. These composites are mainly used for their superior properties such as high damage tolerance, fracture toughness, wear & corrosion resistance at high temperature. The lightweight and high temperature resisting properties of ceramic matrix composites help manufacturers in increasing the overall efficiency of aircraft by reducing fuel consumption and in lowering emissions.

SiC/SiC ceramic matrix composite is the fastest-growing segment in the overall market.

Ceramic matrix composites are available in four matrix types, namely, C/C, C/SiC, oxide/oxide, and SiC/SiC.SiC/SiC matrix composites are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these composites are used in high-temperature applications, such as engine components and heat exchangers, as an alternative to metallic alloys. The other applications of SiC/SiC ceramic matrix composites include combustion and turbine section components of aero-propulsion and land-based gas turbine engines, thermal protection systems, thruster nozzles, reusable rocket nozzles, and turbopump components for space vehicles.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth $25.0 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report on "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type (C/C, C/Sic, Oxide/Oxide, Sic/Sic), Fiber Type (Continuous, Woven), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus