Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +353 1 617 4249 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 22 34 19 15 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext announces the sale of Oslo Market Solutions

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 04 June 2021 – 18.00 CET – Euronext today announced that it has completed the sale of Oslo Market Solutions (“OMS”) to Infront, a leading European provider of financial market solutions. OMS is an online market data, investor relations, portfolio and trading solutions provider in the Nordic region and was acquired in 2019 as part of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS. OMS generated c. €3.3 million of revenue in 2020.

The sale of OMS was implemented in the context of the conclusion of a strategic review initiated following the integration of Oslo Børs VPS and the decision to divest from non-core activities.

Euronext will continue to work in close collaboration with OMS to continue delivering best-in-class services to its clients.

Based on Euronext 2020 full-year results, the sale of OMS would account for an increase of c.+0.2 pts to Euronext EBITDA margin. This will translate in 2021 as an additional cost reduction compared to the mid-single digit decrease in operating costs exc. D&A expected in 20211.

CONTACTS MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ckubiak@euronext.com

About Euronext