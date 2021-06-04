Merus Presents Clinical Data on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) Cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting (Oral Abstract)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced interim efficacy data, as of an April 13, 2021 cutoff date, from the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and Early Access Program (EAP) of bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in patients with NRG1+ cancers, presented virtually by Lead Author, Dr. Alison Schram of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

- 61 patients with NRG1+ cancer have been enrolled, including 45 patients evaluable for response as of the April 13, 2021 data cutoff date - Encouraging early clinical activity observed, with confirmed responses in 5 of 12 patients with pancreatic cancer (42%) and in 13 of 45 patients across several NRG1+ tumor types (29%) - Zenocutuzumab continues to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile - Company to host investor call to discuss interim clinical results and provide a program update on Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Dr. Andrew Joe, Chief Medical Officer at Merus said, “With confirmed partial responses observed in 42% of pancreatic cancer patients, and partial responses across several NRG1+ tumor types, we remain encouraged that Zeno has the potential to become a new treatment for patients with NRG1 fusion positive cancers. The data, including durability, continue to mature with 40% of evaluable patients remaining on therapy as of the data cutoff date.”

Dr. Alison Schram said, “It is very exciting to witness the emergence of a potential new treatment for patients with NRG1 fusion-positive cancers, a population with unmet need. The data presented today are the first to clinically validate NRG1 fusions as drivers of cancer and show that Zeno is capable of blocking tumor growth in patients harboring these fusions.”

The reported data are from the ongoing phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and EAP which are investigating the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and NRG1+ other solid tumors.

Key findings in the presentation include: