4 June 2021

Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511 Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 31 May 2021



3,099,923,579



Number of theoretical voting rights:

5,300,240,071 Number of exercisable voting rights:

5,299,067,473 *Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights. Attachment 31_05_2021_Information_regarding_the_voting_rights_and_number_of_shares..._







