VanEck Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

VanEck announces the net asset value (NAV) per share of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) was restated as shown below:

Revised NAV

6/3/2021

Original NAV

6/3/2021

Change

(%)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF OIH $242.9646 $243.1357 -0.07%

This value differs from the previously disclosed NAV. The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF.

