VanEck Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

VanEck announces the net asset value (NAV) per share of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) was restated as shown below:

ETF Name

 

Ticker

 

Revised NAV
6/3/2021

 

Original NAV
6/3/2021

 

Change
(%)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

 

OIH

 

$242.9646

 

$243.1357

 

-0.07%

This value differs from the previously disclosed NAV. The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of March 31, 2021, VanEck managed approximately $71.2 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing oil services companies depositary receipts, energy sector, small- and medium-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, issuer-specific changes, non-diversified and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, 666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017




