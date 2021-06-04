 
checkAd

Maisons du Monde’s 2021 General Meeting All Resolutions Approved

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 18:33  |  99   |   |   

                
PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE’S 2021 GENERAL MEETING
ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Nantes, 4 June 2021

Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris : MDM, Code ISIN : FR0013153541) announces that its General Meeting of Shareholders met in Paris today behind closed doors, given the current health context.

78.034% of the share capital was represented at the Meeting which was presided by Peter Child, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved all of the resolutions submitted to a vote, including the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 and the proposed cash dividend of 0.30 euro cent per share. The ex-dividend date is 05 July 2021, and the payment date is
07 July 2021.

Furthermore, the Meeting approved the appointment of Ms. Cécile Cloarec as a director.

The General Meeting’s presentation, the detailed results of the votes, as well as the broadcast of the General Meeting are all available on the Maisons du Monde corporate website at: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag.

During the General Meeting, Mr. Peter Child, whose term of Chairman of the Board ends on
30 June 2021, announced that in accordance with his approval, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee had recommended the election of Mr. Thierry Falque-Pierrotin as future Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors, which met before this General Meeting, agreed with this recommendation, and Mr. Falque-Pierrotin was unanimously elected Chairman of the Board for the remainder of his term as director, and will assume his role as Chairman of the Board on 30 June 2021.

Peter Child said: “As announced last year, I had agreed to assume the role of President for only one year. I took great pleasure and pride in chairing the Board of Directors of this great company, Maisons du Monde. With the feeling of duty accomplished after an unprecedented and particularly active year at the service of Maisons du Monde, I am happy to announce that the Board meeting this morning elected, unanimously, and in accordance with my recommendation, Thierry Falque-Pierrotin as President. Thierry has been bringing his solid knowledge of the distribution sector, his functional expertise and his strategic vision for a year now. I warmly wish him every success in his new responsibilities.“

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde’s 2021 General Meeting All Resolutions Approved                 PRESS RELEASE MAISONS DU MONDE’S 2021 GENERAL MEETING ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED Nantes, 4 June 2021 Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris : MDM, Code ISIN : FR0013153541) announces that its General Meeting of Shareholders met in Paris …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION