Ameriprise Offers Employees and Advisors Unique Ways to Give Back for its National Days of Service

Amid the rapidly changing environment, Ameriprise Financial is offering its employees and advisors multiple ways to participate in its signature National Days of Service volunteer program, which focuses on helping to end hunger in communities across the country. In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Ameriprise advisors and employees are encouraged to either volunteer in-person at nonprofits (depending on their comfort and individual circumstance), host in-person or virtual food drives or conduct random acts of kindness such as dropping off groceries for an elderly neighbor. All these activities are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off the company provides for volunteerism each year.

“Hunger, which was already a challenge for millions in America, has surged since last year due to the pandemic and its economic impacts. Currently, it’s estimated that 42 million people are food insecure in the United States,” said Brian Pietsch, head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “Ameriprise has an employee and advisor force that is deeply committed to volunteerism. They see the increased need in our communities and want to help. I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with our nonprofit partners to find unique ways to make a difference.”