Ameriprise Offers Employees and Advisors Unique Ways to Give Back for its National Days of Service

Amid the rapidly changing environment, Ameriprise Financial is offering its employees and advisors multiple ways to participate in its signature National Days of Service volunteer program, which focuses on helping to end hunger in communities across the country. In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Ameriprise advisors and employees are encouraged to either volunteer in-person at nonprofits (depending on their comfort and individual circumstance), host in-person or virtual food drives or conduct random acts of kindness such as dropping off groceries for an elderly neighbor. All these activities are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off the company provides for volunteerism each year.

“Hunger, which was already a challenge for millions in America, has surged since last year due to the pandemic and its economic impacts. Currently, it’s estimated that 42 million people are food insecure in the United States,” said Brian Pietsch, head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “Ameriprise has an employee and advisor force that is deeply committed to volunteerism. They see the increased need in our communities and want to help. I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with our nonprofit partners to find unique ways to make a difference.”

In prior years, Ameriprise has hosted National Days of Service that brought together thousands of volunteers to help food banks across the country stock their shelves and provide meals. The company has shifted amid the pandemic to find different ways for its employees and advisors to engage while adhering to local health and safety guidelines.

Ameriprise Gives More Than $1.3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits

In conjunction with its National Days of Service, Ameriprise announces the donation of more than $1.3 million in grants to 104 nonprofits across the country. To make a greater collective impact, the firm focuses on three key giving areas when awarding grants: meeting basic needs, supporting vibrant communities, and amplifying the impact of Ameriprise volunteers.

Recent grant recipients include:

Feeding South Florida (a Feeding America member food bank) in Pembroke Park, Fla.

Feeding South Florida serves 25% of the state’s food insecure population throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. In 2020, the number of people relying on support to feed themselves and their families increased from 11% to 25%. Feeding South Florida’s mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

Wertpapier


