Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 4 June 2021

The annual general meeting started at 14:00. 2,608,419 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,9770% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “ Company ”) was held on 4 June 2021 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020



To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2020 was 2,497,679 Euros and the net profit for the financial year was 347,893 Euros.

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2020



To transfer the consolidated net profit of the Company for the financial year 2020, in the amount of 347,893 Euros to the loss of previous periods.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2021 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor



To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2021. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

4. Extension of the term of office of a member of the Supervisory Board



In relation to the expiry of the term of office of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Joakim Johan Helenius, to extend the term of office of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Joakim Johan Helenius for an additional five (5) year period.

5. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company



In relation to the reduction of the share capital of the Company, to amend the Articles of Association of the Company and approve the Articles of Association in the wording presented to the general meeting of shareholders.

6. Reduction of the share capital of the Company



To reduce the share capital of the Company on the following terms:

(i) Reduce the share capital of the Company by 1,849,114.07 Euros, from 2,299,020.17 Euros to 449,906.10 Euros.

(ii) The share capital will be reduced by decreasing the book value of the shares: as a result of reduction, the book value of the Company’s share will decrease by 0.411 Euros, from 0.511 Euros to 0.10 Euros. The number of shares will remain the same (4 499 061);

(iii) Upon reducing the share Capital, a monetary payment of 0.089 Euros per share shall be made to the shareholders. The payments to the shareholders shall be made in accordance with the terms prescribed by law;

(iv) The reason for reducing the share capital is the fact that the Company has no need at the moment or in the near future to own share capital within the registered amount; and

(v) The list of shareholders participating in the reduction of share capital shall be fixed as at 23:59 on 18 June 2021.





The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company’s web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com