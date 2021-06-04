 
checkAd

CleanSpark Management to Appear in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 18:47  |  99   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and clean Bitcoin mining company today announced that CEO Zach Bradford and Executive Chairman Matt Schultz will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET.

Topics covered will include the Company’s recent partnership agreements, shelf registration, small-cap index rebalances and more. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Water Tower’s Head of Sustainable Investing. The chat is expected to also discuss CleanSpark’s status as a founding member of “Think Microgrid” as well as new developments in the energy and Bitcoin business units.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all.

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1471287&tp_key=8a ...

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, deployment of miners, the growth of the facility and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's  Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
CleanSpark, Inc.
(801)-244-4405
ir@cleanspark.com

BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CleanSpark Management to Appear in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and clean Bitcoin mining company today announced that CEO Zach Bradford and Executive Chairman Matt …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
13:30 Uhr
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
11:15 Uhr
Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: Elon Musk schwebt wie ein Damoklesschwert über den Bitcoin- Anlegern
11:14 Uhr
Ohne Aktien geht es nicht!
10:04 Uhr
Neobroker unter der Lupe
09:26 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Beim Bitcoin mit den Falschen angelegt?
09:00 Uhr
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
08:30 Uhr
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
08:21 Uhr
Tagesausblick: DAX: Für jeden was dabei
07:59 Uhr
3 Fehler beim Investieren, die einen bei einem Marktcrash auslöschen können