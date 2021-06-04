 
Sepacar.com: Payment Solution for the Purchase of Used Vehicles

TOULOUSE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Sepacar is entering the brand new secure payment solution market. The transaction of used cars between individuals is now easier and more secure.

The sale of used vehicles between individuals is a market which is the target of various scams. To minimize the risk of scams, new services are offered on the internet to secure the stages of your transaction. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, Sepacar, a partner of Société Général, offers you a secure solution.

Why Sepacar?

The creation of Sepacar starts from a simple observation, according to Sylvain Guyot, co-founder of Sepacar.com: "Having had to sell and buy used cars in the past, the payment process has always seemed insecure to me. and complicated. We decided to launch a solution that would meet this need. With Sepacar, the seller is sure to have his money at the same time the buyer receives the keys to the vehicle and the information relating to both parties is thoroughly verified."

The scams that you may face when buying or selling a used car are numerous: Payment scams, scams directly related to the characteristics of the car, scams concerning the administrative procedures of the sale.
Sepacar offers a secure solution to avoid these mishaps by intervening on each of the sensitive points constituting a sale.

What are the advantages ?

SECURITY & TRANSPARENCY: The identity of all users is verified by Sepacar. You can check that the potential buyer or seller has the verified Sepacar user status. You cannot transact with a user who is not verified.

THE GUARANTEE TO BE PAID: The buyer pays the funds in a few clicks and the seller can instantly verify that the amount of the transaction is credited to his Sepacar account.

SECURE FUNDS: Funds paid into a Sepacar account are placed in an escrow account until the sale is complete, and can only be released with the buyer's sole agreement.

