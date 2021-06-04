 
Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and Warner Bros. Pictures today announced an immersive, virtual launch party celebrating the much-anticipated summer event film, In the Heights, adapted from the hit Broadway musical from the multi-talented Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by visionary Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians.

The first-of-its-kind Launch Party on Roblox brings the music, dance, and Latin American culture of the film’s iconic Washington Heights neighborhood to the Roblox metaverse and on June 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. PDT, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in what is expected to be the largest virtual flash mob ever.

In the Heights is a story about community,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and songwriter of In the Heights. “Roblox fosters an amazing and diverse community on its platform. What better place to host a launch party, where anyone can experience what it’s like to dance in the streets of Washington Heights with the whole world by your side? I’m excited to see fans come together and share in the experience this way.”

In the Heights follows the story of likeable, magnetic, Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he and his tight-knit community hope, imagine, and sing about a better life. Visitors to the virtual neighborhood can hang out outside Usnavi’s corner store, contribute to murals, and watch behind-the-scenes videos and interviews, including a dance tutorial from the movie’s choreographer. In addition, visitors can collect in-experience virtual items directly inspired by the film through fun, interactive mini-games and scavenger hunts, and collect three exclusive metaverse emotes as well.

On June 10 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day), the space will transform into the Lights Out Viewing Party where the cast will host a Q&A and share an exclusive clip ahead of the film’s premiere.

On June 11 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day with the main event taking place at 6 p.m. PDT), visitors can participate in the Virtual Flash Mob, a special synchronized, choreographed dance performed together, just like in the movie.

“We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and creativity of In the Heights to the metaverse, immersing the Roblox community in the music, art, and dance of the Latin American culture and Washington Heights neighborhood,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “In the Heights on Roblox is a great example of our deep partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to create experiences that engage our collective audiences and bring millions of people together from all around the world where they can feel like they're a part of the movie.”

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

