Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2021 (the “Circular”) to its Shareholders were approved.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.