Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2021 (the “Circular”) to its Shareholders were approved.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Spectral’s five director nominees were elected:

Nominee Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent)
Jan D’Alvise 99.28%   0.72%  
Anthony Bihl III 98.13%   1.87%  
Jun Hayakawa 99.63%   0.37%  
John Nosenzo 99.27%   0.73%  
William Stevens 99.23%   0.77%  
Paul M. Walker 98.27%   1.73%  

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Spectral.

Votes For (percent): 99.99%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.01%

Approval of Consolidation

A special resolution authorizing the future amendment of the articles of the Company to consolidate all of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”), on the basis of a consolidation ratio in the range of 1 post-consolidation Share for 10 pre-consolidation Shares to 1 post-consolidation Share for 20 pre-consolidation Shares to be selected by the board of directors of the Corporation (the “Board”), at such time as the Board so determines within 12 months of the date of the Meeting was approved.

