GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme au capital de 370.783,57 euros
Siège social : 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles

GTT - Statement of own shares dealings on May 26, 2021                          

Aggregate presentation by day and market 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC Code)
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGA SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 26/05/2021 FR0011726835 185,392 67.00 XPAR
             
    TOTAL 185 392    

Details transaction per transaction 

Name Issuer’s identifying code Name of the broker Date Identifying code of financial instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity bought Quantity bought Reference trade Purpose of the buyback
GTT GTT.PA Morgan Stanley 26 May 2021 FR0011726835 67.00 EUR 185,392 XPAR Accelerated book building To honor the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company
.

Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

