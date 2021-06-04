Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations to Extend Debt Maturity to May 2023

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced the expiration and final results for the …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced the expiration and final results for the previously announced offer by its indirect subsidiaries, Trilogy International South Pacific LLC ("TISP") and TISP Finance, Inc. ("TISP Finance" and together with TISP, the "Issuers"), to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of the outstanding $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Existing Notes") of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") and Trilogy International Finance Inc. ("Finco" and together with Trilogy LLC, the "Existing Notes Issuers") for newly issued 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 of the Issuers (the "New Notes") and the related solicitation of consents by the Existing Notes Issuers (the "Consent Solicitation") to certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the Existing Notes.

According to information provided by Ipreo LLC, the information agent for the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2021, the Expiration Date of the Exchange Offer (the "Expiration Date") was $346,136,000, or 98.9% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes.

The settlement date of the Exchange Offer is expected to be June 7, 2021. On the settlement date, $356,997,400 of New Notes (including the Backstop Notes, defined below) are expected to be issued. This principal amount reflects that New Notes will be issued at 102% of the principal amount of the Existing Notes that were tendered for exchange by the early tender date of May 19, 2021; it also reflects that New Notes will be issued at 97% of the principal amount of Existing Notes that were tendered after the early tender date and before the Expiration Date.

Certain holders of Existing Notes (the "Backstop Holders") committed to acquire on the settlement date New Notes in an amount that will enable Trilogy LLC to redeem Existing Notes that remain outstanding after the completion of the Exchange Offer (the "Outstanding Existing Notes"). The principal amount of the Outstanding Existing Notes is $3,864,000 and the Issuers expect to issue to the Backstop Holders additional New Notes (the "Backstop Notes") in a principal amount of $3,941,280, representing 102% of the principal amount of the Outstanding Existing Notes. The proceeds from the issuance of the Backstop Notes will be used to redeem all of the Outstanding Existing Notes.