 
checkAd

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations to Extend Debt Maturity to May 2023

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 19:10  |  104   |   |   

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced the expiration and final results for the …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced the expiration and final results for the previously announced offer by its indirect subsidiaries, Trilogy International South Pacific LLC ("TISP") and TISP Finance, Inc. ("TISP Finance" and together with TISP, the "Issuers"), to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of the outstanding $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Existing Notes") of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") and Trilogy International Finance Inc. ("Finco" and together with Trilogy LLC, the "Existing Notes Issuers") for newly issued 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 of the Issuers (the "New Notes") and the related solicitation of consents by the Existing Notes Issuers (the "Consent Solicitation") to certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the Existing Notes.

According to information provided by Ipreo LLC, the information agent for the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2021, the Expiration Date of the Exchange Offer (the "Expiration Date") was $346,136,000, or 98.9% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes.

The settlement date of the Exchange Offer is expected to be June 7, 2021. On the settlement date, $356,997,400 of New Notes (including the Backstop Notes, defined below) are expected to be issued. This principal amount reflects that New Notes will be issued at 102% of the principal amount of the Existing Notes that were tendered for exchange by the early tender date of May 19, 2021; it also reflects that New Notes will be issued at 97% of the principal amount of Existing Notes that were tendered after the early tender date and before the Expiration Date.

Certain holders of Existing Notes (the "Backstop Holders") committed to acquire on the settlement date New Notes in an amount that will enable Trilogy LLC to redeem Existing Notes that remain outstanding after the completion of the Exchange Offer (the "Outstanding Existing Notes"). The principal amount of the Outstanding Existing Notes is $3,864,000 and the Issuers expect to issue to the Backstop Holders additional New Notes (the "Backstop Notes") in a principal amount of $3,941,280, representing 102% of the principal amount of the Outstanding Existing Notes. The proceeds from the issuance of the Backstop Notes will be used to redeem all of the Outstanding Existing Notes.

Seite 1 von 5


Trilogy International Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations to Extend Debt Maturity to May 2023 BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or the "Company"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced the expiration and final results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order