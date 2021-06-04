This decision is made in accordance with (i) the provisions of Article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adapting the rules governing meetings and deliberations of meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and unincorporated entities under private law due to the COVID-19 epidemic (as amended by Order No. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020) and (ii) the related Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 (as amended by Decree No. 2020-1614 of 18 December 2020), it being stipulated that the period of application of the above mentioned Order and Decree were extended by Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021.

ENGIE EPS S.A. (Paris:EPS)(“ ENGIE EPS ” or the “ Company ”), informs its shareholders that, given the context of the Covid-19 outbreak, its mixed general meeting (the “ AGM ”) will be held, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Friday 25 June 2021, at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, at 10:30 a.m.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Legales Obligatoires “BALO” on 21 May 2021, bulletin n°61. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the Company’s website www.engie-eps.com, under the section Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

According to Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, the preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders and will be retrievable from 4 June 2021 on the Company’s website www.engie-eps.com under the section Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021.

The AGM, that will start with the Investor Day which will include a presentation of the activities and the strategy of the Company, will be recorded in its entirety and this recording will be available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session will take place after the AGM- the dial-in, webcast link and the presentation will be available on the Company’s website www.engie-eps.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on Wednesday 7 April 2021 under registration number n°D.21-0273. It is available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company’s website www.engie-eps.com, in the section Investors / Documents.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Report, the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of ENGIE EPS group, the statutory auditors’ reports and their fees as well as the Annual Financial Report.

ABOUT ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

ABOUT ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’etre”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005563/en/