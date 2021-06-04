 
checkAd

LIVALL EVO21 The iF GOLD Award Winner Prevailing on Indiegogo Now

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 19:33  |  104   |   |   

 

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LIVALL's EVO21 Smart Helmet Campaign was overwhelmed by the popularity since its official launch on  Indiegogo -- the campaign is now climbing over $300k with 2100+ backers. By virtue of much support and sharings of backers, the LIVALL EVO21 was listed on the IGG Top Slot Newsletter, Team Favorites, and the Popular Projects board. Moreover, it was featured as the Top Banner on Indiegogo for 4 days owing to its popularity among backers and riders.

The iF Golden Award Winner LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet

Crowned with the iF GOLD Award 2021, LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet is a revolutionary smart helmet that will redefine users' road safety. The LIVALL EVO21 comes with an unrivaled 360° coverage lighting system and LIVALL's patented fall detection with SOS alert to provide riders with the most comprehensive protection.

"The design of this road bike helmet is a successful blend of highly functional and aesthetic demands. The wind-flow-optimized form combines performance with a great focus on safety. The extended rear light optimizes visibility and communication among traffic participants by integrating functions like brake and directional lights as well as an SOS system."
 -- iF Gold Statement

Only 75 most outstanding designs and achievements can look forward to being honored by the iF Gold Award from a total of 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries -- the odds of winning a iF GOLD Award is lower than 1%. With an extraordinary design and enhanced functions, the EVO21 earned a score of 361/500 in the preselection stage, and won the iF GOLD Award in one go with a high score of 350/500, well above the winning score of 269.            

Founded by a group of cycling enthusiasts, LIVALL is dedicated to providing cyclists with the most comprehensive protection by combining helmets with innovative technologies. Traditional helmets only protect you in case of a crash. But today's cyclist deserves a smarter helmet. With active protection that helps prevent crashes before they happen.

Per Bryan Zheng, the founder of LIVALL -- The team will give away the LIVALL Anti-UV Magic Scarf to every backer of the LIVALL EVO21 campaign to thank the backers' love and support.

The LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet made its world debut with offering early bird deals starting from $89 on Indiegogo. Take a look at the campaign on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/livall-evo21-smart-helmet-360-activ ...

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526229/The_iF_Golden_Award_Winner_LIVALL_EVO21_Smart_Helmet.jpg

 

 

Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIVALL EVO21 The iF GOLD Award Winner Prevailing on Indiegogo Now   SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The LIVALL's EVO21 Smart Helmet Campaign was overwhelmed by the popularity since its official launch on  Indiegogo - the campaign is now climbing over $300k with 2100+ backers. By virtue of much …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
16:59 Uhr
Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.
15:00 Uhr
Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina
15:00 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
14:30 Uhr
Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend
14:14 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon: Erstes Golderz wird zur Verarbeitung verschifft
14:01 Uhr
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
14:00 Uhr
Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
13:45 Uhr
Apollo Announces Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
13:35 Uhr
Monarch Mining Receives DTC Eligibility