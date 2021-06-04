MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Three-Year Results from Phase 2 L-MIND Study of Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL

Presentation will be available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting BOSTON, MA and WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / MorphoSys US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG …

BOSTON, MA and WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / MorphoSys US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR) (NASDAQ:MOR), and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) today announced new three-year follow-up data from the ongoing Phase 2 L-MIND study of tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) in combination with lenalidomide in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). A total of 80 out of 81 enrolled study patients receiving tafasitamab plus lenalidomide were included in the efficacy analysis at approximately three years follow-up (>=35 months).[1] The long-term analysis, as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC), showed that patients treated with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide had an overall response rate (ORR) of 57.5% (95% CI = 45.9%, 68.5%; 46 out of 80 patients), including a complete response (CR) rate of 40% (32 out of 80 patients). Additionally, the median duration of response (DoR) was 43.9 months (95% CI = 26.1, NR), with a median overall survival (OS) of 33.5 months (95% CI = 18.3, NR) and median progression free survival (PFS) of 11.6 months (95% CI = 6.3, 45.7).

These data (abstract #7513) are available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held virtually June 4-8, 2021, and will be presented as a poster and poster discussion in the Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia session.

"The three-year efficacy data, combined with the safety and tolerability profile of tafasitamab, further support a therapeutic option for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are ineligible for transplant - a traditionally difficult-to-treat population," said Gilles Salles, M.D., Ph.D., Lymphoma Service Chief at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and lead investigator of the L-MIND study*. "I am encouraged to see the confirmed favorable outcome of patients in the L-MIND study, which suggest that this combination treatment regimen could potentially offer a paradigm shift and long-term disease control."