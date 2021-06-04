 
checkAd

MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Three-Year Results from Phase 2 L-MIND Study of Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 20:00  |  115   |   |   

Presentation will be available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting BOSTON, MA and WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / MorphoSys US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG …

Presentation will be available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, MA and WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / MorphoSys US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR) (NASDAQ:MOR), and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) today announced new three-year follow-up data from the ongoing Phase 2 L-MIND study of tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) in combination with lenalidomide in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). A total of 80 out of 81 enrolled study patients receiving tafasitamab plus lenalidomide were included in the efficacy analysis at approximately three years follow-up (>=35 months).[1] The long-term analysis, as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC), showed that patients treated with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide had an overall response rate (ORR) of 57.5% (95% CI = 45.9%, 68.5%; 46 out of 80 patients), including a complete response (CR) rate of 40% (32 out of 80 patients). Additionally, the median duration of response (DoR) was 43.9 months (95% CI = 26.1, NR), with a median overall survival (OS) of 33.5 months (95% CI = 18.3, NR) and median progression free survival (PFS) of 11.6 months (95% CI = 6.3, 45.7).

These data (abstract #7513) are available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held virtually June 4-8, 2021, and will be presented as a poster and poster discussion in the Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia session.

"The three-year efficacy data, combined with the safety and tolerability profile of tafasitamab, further support a therapeutic option for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are ineligible for transplant - a traditionally difficult-to-treat population," said Gilles Salles, M.D., Ph.D., Lymphoma Service Chief at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and lead investigator of the L-MIND study*. "I am encouraged to see the confirmed favorable outcome of patients in the L-MIND study, which suggest that this combination treatment regimen could potentially offer a paradigm shift and long-term disease control."

Seite 1 von 7


Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine

Diskussion: BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Three-Year Results from Phase 2 L-MIND Study of Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL Presentation will be available on demand as part of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting BOSTON, MA and WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / MorphoSys US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:11 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Alzheimermittel hilft Biogen auf Rekordhoch - Morphosys fest
16:47 Uhr
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Morphosys & Windeln.de
16:45 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
16:45 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
14:05 Uhr
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
14:05 Uhr
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
12:28 Uhr
DAX – weitere Kursgewinne sind möglich
09:49 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Etwas unter jüngsten Rekorden
07:53 Uhr
Aktien: Biotech-Unternehmen Morphosys stellt sich neu auf – Aktie startet Gegenbewegung