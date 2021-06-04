Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Immediate and Sustained Real-World Improvements with Control-IQ Technology

“Experience matters in automated insulin dosing systems, and Control-IQ technology is performing as well in the real world as it did in the pivotal studies,” said Dr. Jordan Pinsker, Medical Director at Tandem Diabetes Care. "Additionally, patient-reported outcomes, including reduced diabetes burden and improved sleep quality, demonstrate that our Control-IQ technology can make a positive and sustained impact on the lives of people with diabetes.”

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced data presented this week on real-world use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD). Several presentations detailed positive outcomes, including a plenary session today by Boris Kovatchev, PhD, Director of the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia, which demonstrated immediate and sustained improvements in time in range (TIR) in more than 9,000 people with diabetes who wore the system for 12 months.

ATTD PRESENTATION SUMMARIES

Glycemic trends in people with type 1 diabetes based on their time of adoption of Control-IQ technology.

Session: 270 - Oral Presentation 08

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 20:30 - 21:40 CET

This presentation reported glycemic trends in people with type 1 diabetes based on their time of adoption of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. Study sample included 6,233 people with type 1 diabetes who had initiated Control-IQ technology between its launch (January 15, 2020) and July 15, 2020. Participants were divided into three groups based on their time of adoption: within four weeks of launch (Group A), between 3-4 months (Group B) and 5-6 months (Group C). Irrespective of when Control-IQ technology was adopted, significant improvements in sensor TIR were experienced by all groups.

Quality of life outcomes and glycemic control from the t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology – real-world observations from the CLIO study.

Session: 360 - Oral Presentation 11

Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 17:15 - 18:25 CET

This presentation reported outcomes from the ongoing Control-IQ Observational (CLIO) Study evaluating real-world use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology in diverse groups of people with type 1 diabetes. The study sample included 700 participants from diverse ethnic groups who had uploaded at least 21 days of pump data to the t:connect web application (Tandem Diabetes Care, US only) and had at least 75 percent CGM use during this time. Participants completed patient-reported outcome measures at baseline and three months after study start. Continued use of t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology resulted in sensor time in range of 72.5 percent (median, IQR=71-73 percent) and sensor time <70 mg/dl of 1.1 percent (median, IQR=1.3-1.2 percent). In conjunction with improved glycemic profiles, data from validated quality of life survey measures completed by participants at baseline and three months showed significant reductions in diabetes impact and greater satisfaction with Control-IQ technology compared to their prior insulin delivery devices.