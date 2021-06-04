Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the Treatment of Smallpox

– First smallpox antiviral approved for all age groups, including infants, and patients who have difficulty swallowing –

DURHAM, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) tablets and oral suspension approval for the treatment of smallpox. TEMBEXA is approved for adult and pediatric patients, including neonates.



“We are delighted to report our first FDA approved products for the treatment of smallpox, particularly as the importance of pandemic preparedness has been put into focus over the last year. With this approval in hand, we now look forward to advancing our discussions with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) toward a procurement contract to support national preparedness,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix.

Chimerix developed the TEMBEXA oral formulations as medical countermeasures for the treatment of smallpox under an ongoing collaboration with BARDA, part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under contract number HHSO100201100013C.

TEMBEXA’s approval is based on efficacy data in two lethal orthopoxvirus animal models of human smallpox disease, the rabbitpox model (New Zealand White rabbits infected with rabbitpox virus) and the mousepox model (BALB/c mice infected with ectromelia virus). In the pivotal studies in each model, TEMBEXA treatment resulted in statistically significant survival benefit versus placebo following delayed treatment after animals were infected with a lethal viral dose. The FDA’s ‘Animal Rule’ allows for testing of investigational drugs in animal models to support effectiveness in diseases which are not ethical or feasible to study in humans. The TEMBEXA U.S. Prescribing Information has a BOXED WARNING for increased risk for mortality when used for longer duration; see below for Important Safety Information.