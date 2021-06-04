 
checkAd

Osceola Gold, Inc. Releases Geo Scan Testing Results

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 20:35  |  109   |   |   

In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, …

In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims

SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, documented results of the mine's geo scan assessment are being made available for review to the investment community.

Quantum Geo analyzes and charts the fractal organization patterns of sub-surface geological atomic structure. Utilizing applied vector analysis through quantum physics, atomic patterns are located by identifying orbital electron clouds formed in the presence of natural resources. Quantum Geo then maps the natural resource with proprietary schematic tables and charts. The final result provides a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.

Osceola AU target points analysis provided by Quantum Geo Methodology: Osceola test point (1) - 39° 3'30.00"N 114°25'00.00"W

Osceola test point (1) - Core drill or excavate to AU contact zone approximately 34 to 40ft from surface. For best results core drill to 75ft below surface.

  • AU test target point radius is 25ft from center.
  • AU contact zone of interest: 34ft to 40ft. elevation from surface.
  • AU contact zone heading across center point for 65 ft mol @ 308.23 degrees
  • Map surface elevation 6638ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.
  • Au concentrations in target area elevation should fall with-in 5-11 grams per ton, below 40ft diminishing signs until the 63-70 ft range then underlying zone has good frequency but doesn't seem strong enough to be in the hi gram per ton range and is probably closer 4 + range.

Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04"N 114°25'29.97"W

Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04"N 114°25'29.97"W

Core drill or excavate from surface to approximately 13ft, continue to the next contact zone of interest approximately 26ft from surface. The next contact zone of interest is approximately 55ft from surface. For best results core drill to 110ft below surface.

  • AU target point radius is 25ft from center.
  • AU contact zones: Surface to 13ft, - 26ft to 35ft, - 55ft to 62ft.
  • AU concentrations at 13ft level look very strong 15 plus grams per ton. At 26ft to 35 ft 8-13 grams per ton estimated and 55-62 ft weaker signature with small zones of AU showing buildup points along the heading.
  • AU contact zone heading across center point for 45 ft mol @ 75.48 degree's
  • Map surface elevation 6278ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.

Summary: Our analysis indicates numerous AU targets throughout the area of interest. The better of the signatures are mapped. Core drilling or excavation and sampling are necessary to prove up the points. The area has been worked extensively but indications show that AU is present with high AU signatures giving effect to micron gold being spread through the substrates at the lower depth elevations.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osceola Gold, Inc. Releases Geo Scan Testing Results In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
16:59 Uhr
Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.
15:00 Uhr
Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina
15:00 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
14:30 Uhr
Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend
14:14 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon: Erstes Golderz wird zur Verarbeitung verschifft
14:01 Uhr
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
14:00 Uhr
Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
13:45 Uhr
Apollo Announces Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
13:35 Uhr
Monarch Mining Receives DTC Eligibility