Osceola Gold, Inc. Releases Geo Scan Testing Results
SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, documented results of the mine's geo scan assessment are being made available for review to the investment community.
Quantum Geo analyzes and charts the fractal organization patterns of sub-surface geological atomic structure. Utilizing applied vector analysis through quantum physics, atomic patterns are located by identifying orbital electron clouds formed in the presence of natural resources. Quantum Geo then maps the natural resource with proprietary schematic tables and charts. The final result provides a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.
Osceola AU target points analysis provided by Quantum Geo Methodology: Osceola test point (1) - 39° 3'30.00"N 114°25'00.00"W
Osceola test point (1) - Core drill or excavate to AU contact zone approximately 34 to 40ft from surface. For best results core drill to 75ft below surface.
- AU test target point radius is 25ft from center.
- AU contact zone of interest: 34ft to 40ft. elevation from surface.
- AU contact zone heading across center point for 65 ft mol @ 308.23 degrees
- Map surface elevation 6638ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.
- Au concentrations in target area elevation should fall with-in 5-11 grams per ton, below 40ft diminishing signs until the 63-70 ft range then underlying zone has good frequency but doesn't seem strong enough to be in the hi gram per ton range and is probably closer 4 + range.
Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04"N 114°25'29.97"W
Core drill or excavate from surface to approximately 13ft, continue to the next contact zone of interest approximately 26ft from surface. The next contact zone of interest is approximately 55ft from surface. For best results core drill to 110ft below surface.
- AU target point radius is 25ft from center.
- AU contact zones: Surface to 13ft, - 26ft to 35ft, - 55ft to 62ft.
- AU concentrations at 13ft level look very strong 15 plus grams per ton. At 26ft to 35 ft 8-13 grams per ton estimated and 55-62 ft weaker signature with small zones of AU showing buildup points along the heading.
- AU contact zone heading across center point for 45 ft mol @ 75.48 degree's
- Map surface elevation 6278ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.
Summary: Our analysis indicates numerous AU targets throughout the area of interest. The better of the signatures are mapped. Core drilling or excavation and sampling are necessary to prove up the points. The area has been worked extensively but indications show that AU is present with high AU signatures giving effect to micron gold being spread through the substrates at the lower depth elevations.
