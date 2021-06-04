Osceola Gold, Inc. Releases Geo Scan Testing Results

In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, …

In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims

SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, documented results of the mine's geo scan assessment are being made available for review to the investment community.

Quantum Geo analyzes and charts the fractal organization patterns of sub-surface geological atomic structure. Utilizing applied vector analysis through quantum physics, atomic patterns are located by identifying orbital electron clouds formed in the presence of natural resources. Quantum Geo then maps the natural resource with proprietary schematic tables and charts. The final result provides a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.