SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9, 2021. Management is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, June 9, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

